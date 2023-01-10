Man stuck in submerged vehicle rescued by JFRD following crash

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says the man was rescued after spending two hours submerged in four feet of water.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man had to be rescued from a vehicle that veered off the roadway in the Argle Forest area and ended up in a ditch full of water Tuesday, according to officials.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says the man was rescued after spending two hours submerged in four feet of water. He is currently in serious condition.

A passenger is also injured but expected to be OK, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened on I-295 SB at Collins Road around 3 p.m.

FHP says a 31-year-old man from Orange Park was traveling southbound in the inside lane with a 19-year-old passenger. The driver attempted to change lanes into a lane that was occupied by another car and lost control.

Troopers say the vehicle traveled down an embankment while overturning, coming to a final in standing water.

The extrication of the driver resulted in several lanes of I-295 being closed for an extended period.