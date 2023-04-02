Two children ejected, injured when truck and car collide in Moncrief

Police said the children were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several people were hurt in a crash at the intersection of Moncrief Road and W. 34th Street Saturday.

Police on scene said a car and a truck crashed.

Three children were in the car, and two of them were ejected from the car. They were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said the car was making a left turn with an unprotected green light. The truck was oncoming, and tried to swerve out of the way but hit the rear end of the car.

That's when the truck tried to swerve out of the way and hit the rear end of the car. The truck involved flipped over, police said.