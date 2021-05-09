Tristyn Bailey's parents carrying on her legacy by spreading kindness

Tristyn Bailey, 13, was murdered on Mother's Day 2021. Now that her killer has been sentenced to life in prison, her parents are focused on carrying on her legacy.

'The good amongst our fellow neighbor is far greater than the evil we see in the world'

“Our cat knows how to open the door and almost gives us a sense that she goes in there just to be near her. But it's really hard to walk in there. It's hard to go in the upstairs of our house because you know she should be there,” Stacy Bailey said. “Yesterday, I found a tube of toothpaste that she had written her name on. I can't bear to throw it away. I just hold on to it. It’s that last little piece that you have of your child.”

“She was our baby, Stacy’s best friend. She was a phenomenal daughter, an amazing sibling, a friend that people would want to have, a teammate that is that supportive teammate that does their job and helps pick everybody up,” Forrest Bailey said.

“Everything you hear about her is true. She had so many friends,” Stacy Bailey said. “She did so many things trying to help friends, to be there for people who maybe didn't have friends.”

“The best word is unbearable,” Stacy Bailey, Tristyn’s mother said. “You can’t really go through the grieving process when you are in court every month, every other month. It’s like you are in fight or flight mode.”

It's been almost 23 months since Tristyn Bailey's life was taken, leaving a gaping hole in the lives of all those who loved her.

May 9, 2021 : 'We all had that sinking feeling'

Tristyn and her sister had been planning on making breakfast for their mom to celebrate Mother’s Day. But that morning when Tristyn didn’t come downstairs her family realized she was missing. They would later learn she had snuck out the night before to meet a friend and Aiden Fucci.

“I think I knew within the hour of that 911 call who she was last with, and pretty devastated because I had never heard Aiden's name before,” Stacey Bailey said. “It felt like I had been punched in the gut. And I knew something bad had happened at that point. And I think you sit there and pray and pray that she's going to be fine. But I knew that this wasn’t a behavior of hers. I knew she wouldn’t not come home. She was so family oriented. There was no way she would have stayed out all night. We all had that sinking feeling.”

Her body would be found hours later in the woods in their St. Johns County neighborhood. Her classmate, Aiden Fucci, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

“I think when you learn that it's somebody that she went to school with, like, I still can't process that. You don't think that the kid next to you in class is capable of doing something like that,” Stacy Bailey said. “I don't know that I'll ever be able to understand it.”

While Tristyn and Fucci went to the same school, the Baileys said Fucci didn’t have their daughter’s phone number and wasn’t connected to her on social media until the night he killed her.