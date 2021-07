The incident happened in the River Oaks subdivision in Mandarin sometime before noon. The child was taken to the hospital alive and breathing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A two-year-old child had a near-drowning experience in a pool on Monday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say that CPR was given and the child was transported to the hospital, alive and breathing.

At this time it's no clear what exactly happened. First Coast News is working to learn more.