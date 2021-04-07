Lifeguards offer tips for a safe 4th of July on the beach

Don't be on the beach or swim while it's lightning because lightning usually strikes the highest object, which could be you.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach has more lifeguards and lifeguard chairs out for the Fourth of July holiday weekend because they're expecting more people soaking in the sun and more calls for service.

They have some tips to stay safe while you're out having fun. Just because you see a lifeguard chair on the beach doesn't mean the station is staffed. You'll want to look for a lifeguard in the chair, with the flag up, and with his or her equipment.

“I make sure to think about in advance what to do if I get swept out in the undertow," Susan Spitalnik said. “I make sure I don’t come to the beach and go swimming alone.”

Susan Spitalnik and her dog Lola are in Jacksonville Beach visiting family for the July 4th weekend. She's not normally around beaches being from Chicago but makes sure she's safe while enjoying the surf and sand.

“I made sure now even when I came to walk Lola that somebody knew where I was going," Spitalnik said.

Ocean Rescue of Jacksonville Beach Captain Rob Emahiser said Spitalnik's preparation is key for a safe beach day.

“Just have a plan," Rob Emahiser said. “Swim near the lifeguards. Ask the lifeguards what the conditions are like.”

Additionally, you should keep an eye on your kids at all times on the beach. Mike Jones is visiting the beach from Georgia with his young son.

“We buried him yesterday, buried him in the sand. We try to keep an eye on him.”

“Assign one person to keep an eye on one or two kids, and then if that person has to look away, assign another person," Emahiser said. "Then you won’t be losing your kids in a really large crowd where it’s hard to find them.”

Another tip is, don't be on the beach or swim while it's lightning because lightning usually strikes the highest object, which could be you.

“Don’t swim while you’re drinking," Emahiser said. "It’s also illegal to swim while you’re intoxicated.”

“You make sure you don’t go too far out into the water. Although if you do, they will whistle at you, and you will come right back in," Spitalnik said.

Parking is expected to be tight this weekend, so individuals are asked to be patient with other drivers.