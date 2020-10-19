Thousands hit the polls for early voting in St Johns County

Though the patriotism remained the same, early voting looked different than years past.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The first day of early voting drove thousands of St. Johns County residents to the polls Monday. Though the patriotism remained the same, early voting looked different than years past.

“Everyone has facemasks, shields, hand sanitizer,” said St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes.

Poll workers play a new role this year by keeping the polls sanitized and safe.

“They’re periodically wiping down the voting booths," she said. "There are clean pens for voters.”

Voters distanced themselves from one another while waiting to vote, which made the polls appear to have long lines. Although the polls were crowded, Oaks said the process went very smoothly.

Red or blue passion coursed through voters’ veins.

Both Joe Biden and President Trump supporters set up tents outside the SOE office to wave their flags, hold their signs and cheer for their candidates, hoping to influence the voters going inside to vote.

Trump supporter Keith Willard sat in his tent all day wearing his “Trump 2020” socks, hat and T-shirt. He was accompanied by the Trump-supporting golden retriever named Renegade.

“Man’s best friend is voting for Trump,” Willard laughed.

Just across the road stood Biden supporters, sporting “Biden 2020” masks and raising their signs to voters driving in.

“I personally think this is the most important election I’ve lived through, and I’m 74,” one Biden supporter said.

Whether you go for Biden or Trump, everyone at the polls agreed it’s imperative for you to exercise your right as an American and vote.

Oakes said her office is working on a program that will tell voters the wait time to vote at different locations. She’s hoping that can be up and running soon.