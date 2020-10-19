LIVE: Kamala Harris to campaign in Jacksonville Monday

This stop comes shortly after her visit to Orlando to encourage early voting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The video above was published on Aug. 13, 2020.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be stopping in Jacksonville on Monday.

She is expected to make an appearance in the River City at 4:40 p.m. for a voter mobilization event, according to the Joe Biden campaign. This stop comes shortly after her visit to Orlando to encourage early voting.

Daniel Henry with the Duval Dems says Harris will be speaking to supporters, volunteers, union groups, democrat voters and other constituent groups.