How to check wait times at early voting sites in Duval County

Heading to the polls to cast your ballot early? The Duval County Supervisor of Elections site has a tool to help you prepare for how long you'll wait in line.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting for the 2020 general election is officially underway in Florida, and to help registered voters prepare, the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website published an interactive map that tells how long the wait times are at each early voting site in real-time.

If you're registered to vote in Duval County, you can vote at any early voting site. You don't have to go to your assigned precinct.

How the interactive map works:

Green: Wait time of 15 minutes or less

Yellow: Wait time of 30 minutes or less

Red: Wait time of more than 30 minutes

The map also has addresses for each site, but in here's another list that details the locations in English. This list is in English and Spanish.

Ballot drop boxes are also available at each early voting site.