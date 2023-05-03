This week, our special teacher, Ciera Johnson, comes from Stilwell Military Academy of Leadership.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and what better way to celebrate than to highlight our Teacher of the Week.

This week, our special teacher, Ciera Johnson, comes from Stilwell Military Academy of Leadership.

“I come from a family of educators, and they’re all preschool educators, just a long line of helping and nurturing the students,” said Johnson, Teacher of the Week.

“I was so surprised, number one, but I was so excited and happy and it’s already Teacher Appreciation Week so to be honored even further, it was exciting,” said Johnson.

Her students say she makes learning fun and easy.

“She’s a really great teacher and we all appreciate her work because she always spends her own money to help the kids,” said Julian Rivière, student.

“She makes it way different from every other teacher,” said Kahlia Waite, student.

Her principal says she’s one of the best even representing Stilwell as Teacher of the Year.

“She’s extremely children friendly and she makes a subject like civics which is state tested very exciting for kids who are not really at a level that they should be, but she makes magic in that room and gets kids to pass,” said Tamara Roper, principal.

“A huge thank you to my students they make my job so much easier and they come here with good energy they make it so much easier to come here and teach them and to make a positive impact,” said Johnson.