Emily McCullough is a star math teacher at St. John's Virtual School.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teacher of the Week is back and we’re introducing you to one of the best out of St. John’s County!

Mrs. Emily McCullough is not only making a difference each and every day as a middle school math teacher, but she’s doing it all through a screen.

Mrs. McCullough didn’t start her virtual path because of the pandemic.

“I was virtual before virtual was a thing,” said Emily McCullough.

With teaching math via computer screen, she had to learn how to get creative. She also realized after the pandemic that students would need some time in the classroom too.

“We have live lessons and in person too,” she said.

For the first day of school, Mrs. McCullough gave out her phone number so that her students can actually reach her if they have questions.

It’s the reason some of them voted her Teacher of the Week.

“That’s very kind, I don’t know how to answer that question… it’s very kind and very humbling and sometimes I think with virtual school there’s a perception that we aren’t really teachers and we aren’t there,” said Mrs. McCullough.

As she said, they are there and ready to help as needed.