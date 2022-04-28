Suspicious person seen in surveillance video at Flagler College prompted police to evacuate building

After searching the building, so bombs or suspicious devices were discovered

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — A chunk of Downtown St. Augustine was roped off with yellow police tape Thursday.

According to Dee Brown with the St. Augustine Police Department, while investigating a case, officers noticed something suspicious on surveillance video at Flagler College's student library.

That person, according to Brown, was seen on video at the doorway of the library and then inside the library. This prompted police to evacuate the library as well as the student center next to it around noon.

Because of the library's location in the heart of downtown and of the college, many roads were also closed to vehicle and foot traffic.

Flagler College canceled classes for the rest of the day.

Brown said officers along with K-9 officers checked the entire library building, and found nothing suspicious. No bombs. No suspicious devices.

He said no one was arrested.

By 4:30 p.m., the yellow police tape was removed.

Brown said there was a small fire in a nearby dorm by a dryer which prompted that dorm to be evacuated, but it had nothing to do with the library investigation.