x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Suspicious person seen in surveillance video at Flagler College prompted police to evacuate building

After searching the building, so bombs or suspicious devices were discovered

More Videos

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — A chunk of Downtown St. Augustine was roped off with yellow police tape Thursday.

According to Dee Brown with the St. Augustine Police Department, while investigating a case, officers noticed something suspicious on surveillance video at Flagler College's student library.

That person, according to Brown, was seen on video at the doorway of the library and then inside the library. This prompted police to evacuate the library as well as the student center next to it around noon.

Because of the library's location in the heart of downtown and of the college, many roads were also closed to vehicle and foot traffic. 

Flagler College canceled classes for the rest of the day.

RELATED: Knock knock! Alligator seen lurking on doorstep in Flagler County

Brown said officers along with K-9 officers checked the entire library building, and found nothing suspicious. No bombs. No suspicious devices.

He said no one was arrested.

By 4:30 p.m., the yellow police tape was removed.

Brown said there was a small fire in a nearby dorm by a dryer which prompted that dorm to be evacuated, but it had nothing to do with the library investigation.  

Several students wondered if Thursday's case had anything to do with an attempted arson at the St. Augustine Pirate Museum.  Brown said it did not.

RELATED: Warrant leads to seizure of enough fentanyl to kill 32,000 people, Flagler deputies say

RELATED: Classes canceled, some buildings evacuated at Flagler College as St. Augustine Police search for 'incendiary device'