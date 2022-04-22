Warrant leads to seizure of enough fentanyl to kill 32,000 people, Flagler deputies say

“This guy was operating an illegal pharmacy, peddling the sale of illegal drugs," said Sheriff Staly.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A narcotics related search warrant on a home in Flagler County Thursday afternoon netted a seizure of enough fentanyl to kill 32,000 people, said the Flagler County Sheriff's Office in a press release.

The home, located at 207 South 7th Street, was found unoccupied, but deputies say the warrant allowed deputies to seize 62.38 grams of fentanyl, 9.8 grams of Heroin, 41 Oxycodone pills, 76 Hydromorphone pills, 16 grams of crack cocaine and various drug paraphernalia.

The narcotics recovered in this investigation were found in a black backpack in the living room area of the residence, deputies say.

“The resident of this home is officially on my Sheriff’s High Interest Target list,” Flagler Sheriff Staly said. “This guy was operating an illegal pharmacy, peddling the sale of illegal drugs. In just in one backpack, there was enough fentanyl to kill 32,000 people, which is more than a third of the City of Palm Coast! The target of this investigation has been identified and is a known poison peddler in this community with an extensive criminal history for trafficking narcotics."

Deputies say the target of the investigation was identified as 30-year-old Twain Slater. An arrest is anticipated following the conclusion of this investigation, says FCSO.

Charges are pending for trafficking fentanyl, trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled schedule II substance, possession of cannabis 20g or less and possession of drug paraphernalia.