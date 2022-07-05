Police: Person shot several times in St. Augustine Tuesday morning

One person has been shot several times in the Rosella Court area of St. Augustine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the Rosella Court of St. Augustine, police said.

One person was shot several times and taken to a hospital with what deputies think are non-life threatening injuries, SJSO said.



At this time, SJSO said it appears to be an isolated incident.



SJSO’s Major Crime Unit is on the scene and has an investigation underway.

This is all the information available as of now.