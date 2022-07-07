Police: One dead in Westside shooting Thursday morning, suspect used rifle and is in critical condition

Gunshots were reported around 9 a.m., and JSO thinks the victim was shot when they stepped out of their residence to see what was going on.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 9 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to 9-1-1 calls about gunshots in the Wesconnett area, JSO Chief Brian Key said.

A male suspect was armed with a rifle, police said. Police think the man with the rifle shot and killed a victim when they exited their residence to see what the noise what about, Key said.

Police don't have a motive at this time, and Key said they don't think the suspect and the victim knew each other.

At the time of the shooting, another resident was looking out their blinds to see what was going on, making eye contact with the suspect when he fired in their direction as well, without hitting them.

The incident location was 6200 Pernecia Street, Key said.

Around 9:30 a.m. police arrived with K-9 officers and found the suspect behind the residence where the shooting happened, according to Key.

The K-9 engaged the suspect who still had his rifle and he began kicking and punching the dog, and possibly tried to gouge the dog's eyes out, Key said.

Officers used tasers to get the suspect under control before taking him into custody. The suspect had injuries from the police-dog and was taken to a hospital where he had surgery, Key said.

The suspect is critical but stable and is charged with battery and attempted murder, Key said, with murder charges pending.