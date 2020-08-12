Woman dies following motorcycle crash in St. Johns County

The female motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene, FHP says.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead following a crash in St. Johns County involving a motorcycle and semi-truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the incident occurred just before midnight on Monday. Trooper says the woman was driving a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle just on I-95, just north of State Road 16.

FHP says for unknown reasons, the motorcycle traveled into the path of a 2008 Freightliner semi. The front of the semi struck the motorcycle.

The female motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene, FHP says. The semi-truck driver did not suffer any injuries.