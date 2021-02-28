Study ranks Jacksonville top 20 city in the nation for veteran-owned businesses

Jacksonville also placed 4th in the country for "ability to start a business."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A veterans advocacy program has named Jacksonville in the top 20 places for veteran-owned businesses out of 390 cities across the country.

The study looked at four factors, including livability, a growing economy, support for veterans and ability to start a business.

“One of the reasons I wanted to join the military is because I wanted to make a difference," Daniel Tobin said.

Daniel Tobin served our country in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Tobin now lives in Northeast Florida with his three kids and Brody, a four-year-old Poodle service dog from K9s for Warriors.

He started SHAWAAC two years ago. It stands for "Strike Hard And Win At All Costs." The motto is "Be an Inspiration," and the company sells inspirational-themed clothing and items.

"It’s very exciting," Tobin said. "There is a lot of support out there from the community as soon as they find it’s a veteran-owned company.”

No matter which branch of the military you served in, a new study by the Pen Fed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program found that the Jacksonville area is the 19th best city in the nation for veterans to start a business.

“I think veteran-owned businesses goes hand in hand with the number of veterans that we have here. Veterans make great neighbors," Harrison Conyers said.

Harrison Conyers is the supervisor with Jacksonville's Military Affairs and Veterans Department and helps veteran-owned businesses the Vetrepreneur Small Business Resource Guide, a website partnership with almost 500 companies, career fairs, and the annual Vetrepreneur Summit.

“We bring together veterans who have started their own businesses, along with people who have access to capital, and those people who can help with business plans," Conyers said. "We bring them all together in one place.”

“To say this is the beginning is just an understatement," Tobin said. "It’s how we’re able to get our foot out there in the world and start doing what we intend to do.”

Click here for more information on SHAWAAC, and click here for more information on programs and resources at Jacksonville's Military Affairs and Veterans Department.