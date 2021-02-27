Lake City, Malcom Randall VAMC offering no appointment vaccines for eligible veterans

Officials say veterans must be enrolled and eligible for VA benefits and must be able to return to the same site for their second dose in 21 days.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City VA Medical Center and Malcom Randall VA Medical Center are holding a no appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week.

Starting March 1, veterans who receive care at any North Florida or South Georgia Veteran Health System site will be able to get vaccinated without an appointment.

Officials say veterans must be enrolled and eligible for VA benefits and must be able to return to the same site for their second dose in 21 days.

Lake City VA Medical Center will offer vaccines beginning March 1 through March 5, from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Malcom Randall VA Medical Center will offer vaccines beginning March 1 through March 6, from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.