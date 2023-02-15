Student arrested after shooting threat at Bradford Middle School

A student at Bradford Middle School threatened to commit a school shooting, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office. Multiple students reported the threat.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person has been arrested after making a verbal threat against Bradford Middle School, officials said.

A student at Bradford Middle School threatened to commit a school shooting, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office. A few students who heard the threat told law enforcement on Tuesday night.

Officials said they investigated through the night before arresting the student on Wednesday morning.

The student recently transferred to the school from a different Florida county around a month ago, deputies said.