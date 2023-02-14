'People are running everywhere:' Officials release 911 calls in fatal St. Augustine shooting

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — (Warning: This video contains graphic language and themes of violence. Viewer discretion is advised)
Officials have released the 911 calls in a fatal St. Augustine shooting earlier this month that killed Jason Mullins.
In what can only be described as a chaotic scene, one caller detailed the aftermath of the incident to the emergency operator.
"People are running everywhere, somebody just unloaded a whole bunch of rounds. I heard some guys arguing and.. you better send rescue, I imagine somebody's on the ground."
Police say Vance Wilkins, 34, is facing charges for 2nd degree murder in the deadly shooting of Mullins, 50.
A police report says units arrived to the 200 block of Anastasia Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on Thursday in reference to a shooting. The responding officer saw multiple people huddled behind The Pub in what looked like a "frantic" situation, according to the report.
Several people were kneeling over a man who was lying on the ground in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds, later identified as Mullins. Officers did try to perform CPR on Mullins. He was declared dead at the scene, the report said.
An autopsy later determined Mullins was shot ten times.