'People are running everywhere:' Officials release 911 calls in fatal St. Augustine shooting

In what can only be described as a chaotic scene, one caller detailed the aftermath of the incident to the emergency operator.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — (Warning: This video contains graphic language and themes of violence. Viewer discretion is advised)

Officials have released the 911 calls in a fatal St. Augustine shooting earlier this month that killed Jason Mullins.

"People are running everywhere, somebody just unloaded a whole bunch of rounds. I heard some guys arguing and.. you better send rescue, I imagine somebody's on the ground."

Police say Vance Wilkins, 34, is facing charges for 2nd degree murder in the deadly shooting of Mullins, 50.

A police report says units arrived to the 200 block of Anastasia Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on Thursday in reference to a shooting. The responding officer saw multiple people huddled behind The Pub in what looked like a "frantic" situation, according to the report.

Several people were kneeling over a man who was lying on the ground in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds, later identified as Mullins. Officers did try to perform CPR on Mullins. He was declared dead at the scene, the report said.