Strip club damaged by fire on Blanding Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Blanding Boulevard strip club was damaged by fire Monday, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

The fire at Flash Dancers, located at the corner of Blanding Boulevard and San Juan Avenue, started on the roof, according to JFRD. It was sparked by either an air conditioning unit or a neon sign that caused the fire, JFRD said.

The fire was quickly brought under control by JFRD crews. No one was hurt in the fire.

An investigator was on the scene to determine the cause, according to JFRD.

The building is all clear after a search. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) May 3, 2021