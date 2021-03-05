More than 15,000 customers without power in Clay County

In the dark in Clay County? You're not alone. More than 18% of Clay Electric's customers are experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — More than 15,000 customers are without power Monday afternoon, according to Clay Electric's online outage map.

As of 5:03 p.m., 15,711 Clay County customers were without power, along with hundreds of additional customers in surrounding counties Marion, Putnam and Alachua.

The outage map did not indicate a reason for the outages, but estimated restoration times for most of the customers ranged from 6:12 p.m. to 6:57 p.m. Monday.

The outage represents more than 18% of Clay Electric's customers in Clay County, the power outage map indicates.