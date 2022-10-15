St. Johns County firefighters reunite family with their cats

Two adults and two dogs evacuated the home, St. Johns County Fire Rescue said, but they couldn't find their cats. Luckily, there were heroes on the job.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Pictures released by the St. Johns County Fire & Rescue show the touching moment where a family was reunited with their cats following a house fire on Saturday.

Two adults had to evacuate when a fire started in their basement, SJCFR said. They were able to bring their dogs with them but could not find their cats.

Firefighters arrived on scene and searched the house. They were able to both put out the fire and rescue two members of the family, returning the cats to their owners' arms.