Crystal the racoon joins GMJ crew for a very special taste test

Crystal the racoon is part of the animal rescue sanctuary, Tows and Tails, which specializes in rehabilitating injured racoons so they can go back into the wild.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of special furry friends made an appearance on GMJ Saturday Morning as Crystal the racoon joined Rich Donnelly and Katie Jeffries live on-air.

Kristen and Beau Littles, who run Tows and Tails, helped Crystal play the game “accepted or rejected” in which Crystal is offered snacks and either chooses to eat or not eat them.