Local News

St. Johns County deputies searching for 2 missing men

Deputies are looking for Ogrious Tyrone Harris and Carlos Edward Tavarez.
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of two missing men.

Deputies say one individual is Ogrious Tyrone Harris who is a 40-year-old man who was last seen on W. King Street in front of Karr Doctor on July 31 or Aug. 1.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, no shirt and no shoes, deputies say.

SJSO says the second individual is Carlos Edward Tavarez who is a 34-year-old man who was last seen on Faith Street in Hastings on or around July 31.

Deputies say he has a 'C' tattoo on his right arm and his last known location was Faith Street in Hastings.

At this time it’s not clear what led up to the disappearance of the men. First Coast News has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

If anyone has any contact with Ogrious or Carlos or knows of their whereabouts, please contact your nearest local law enforcement agency or contact SJSO AT 904-824-8304 or by dialing 911.

