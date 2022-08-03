Missing Person Alert in Nassau County for 18-year-old Arianna Hall

Arianna Hall was last seen just after midnight on July 3, she is considered a runaway.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman.

Arianna Hall, 18, has been missing since the beginning of July. Deputies say she is 5' 1" and has brown hair.

Shortly after midnight on July 3, deputies say she got in a car and left her neighborhood.

Deputies say Arianna reportedly left on her own at 17 when she was in foster care and has family in Duval and Daytona Beach areas. She is considered a runaway.