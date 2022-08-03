Missing Person Alert in Nassau County for 18-year-old Arianna Hall

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman.
Arianna Hall, 18, has been missing since the beginning of July. Deputies say she is 5' 1" and has brown hair.
Shortly after midnight on July 3, deputies say she got in a car and left her neighborhood.
Deputies say Arianna reportedly left on her own at 17 when she was in foster care and has family in Duval and Daytona Beach areas. She is considered a runaway.
If you have any information that could aid in locating Arianna Hall, please call Nassau County Sheriff's Detective Lumpkin at 904-583-9742 or 904-548-4049 or the non-emergency number at 904-225-5174.