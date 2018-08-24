The Brunswick Police Department terminated Bryce Sasser, the son of former Lieutenant Robert "Cory" Sasser - the now-deceased suspect in the shooting deaths of Katie Kettles and John Hall Jr. On June 28, police say that Cory shot Kettles, Hall and then himself.

On Thursday, the agency terminated him.

The Brunswick Judicial Circuit also issued a warrant for Bryce Sasser because reports say on June 27, 2018, Bryce allowed Cory to be in a residence where he had access to multiple firearms. This was after Bryce showed the Glynn Magistrate Court that he understood firearms were not to be in Cory's possession.

After Bryce was aware that his father obtained firearms from the residence, he failed to report the possession of those firearms to law enforcement or the court.

