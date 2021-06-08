'A very small ask for a huge outcome': Some Jacksonville restaurants requiring staff, customers to mask up amid COVID-19 surge

You'll have to wear a mask if you want to enjoy the sweet treats at 1748 Bakehouse in Springfield.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida has no mask mandate, but almost a dozen restaurant owners in Duval County are taking matters into their own hands by requiring people to mask up inside.

“We’re protecting our employees, their loved ones," Allison D'Aurizio said.

1748 Bakehouse owner Allison D'Aurizio said she also wants to protect her customers with the mask requirement.

“We just simply explain to them that this is a private business, and that we are requiring this, and it’s no different than if we require shoes or shirts," D'Aurizio said.

“I think it’s great. It follows CDC guidelines," Alex Scott said.

Customer Alex Scott knows all about CDC guidelines because he works as a COVID nurse.

“I’ve seen the worst, and a lot of people die from it," Scott said. "If we can prevent anyone from getting the disease, it’s huge. Wearing a mask is just that first step.”

D'Aurizio wants to do her part to avoid another potential shutdown.

“If we had another shutdown, which we’re very hopeful won’t happen, businesses like ours will have a very hard time a second time around," D'Aurizio said.

Customers love the bread, cookies, and sugar-covered pastries. D'Aurizio hopes to keep serving them and keep her bakery open.

“This is a very small ask for a huge outcome, and that outcome is stopping the spread and lowering the numbers," D'Aurizio said.

The bakery is still social distancing with only a few tables inside. They offer curbside pickup and provide masks to customers who don't have their own.

“We are hoping that by requiring face masks inside people will become a little more aware of other people and their spectrums," D'Aurizio said.

Some of the other restaurants taking COVID-19 precautions include The Bearded Pig, Town Hall and El Jefe.