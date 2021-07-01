'I'm the governor who...': DeSantis and Biden continue war of words over COVID-19 protocols

At this point, neither leader appears to be backing down.

MARIANNA, Fla. — If you thought you had heard the end of a back-and-forth between Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden, think again.

A Friday press conference in north Florida saw the governor, once again, responding to comments made by our nation's leader.

The latest being Biden saying "governor who?" when a White House reporter asked him about his thoughts on previously made comments by DeSantis.

"I guess I'm not surprised that Biden doesn't remember me. I guess the question is, what else has he forgotten?" DeSantis said with a chuckle.

The Republican governor went on to criticize the president's response to the southern border, inflation and demonstrations for freedom in Cuba.

"I can just tell you, I'm the governor who protects parents and their ability to make the right choices for their kid's education. I'm the governor who protects the jobs and education and businesses in Florida by not letting the federal government lock us down. I'm the governor who answers to the people of Florida not to bureaucrats in Washington," DeSantis said.

Things between the two came to a head earlier this week when Biden criticized DeSantis's recent response to surging COVID cases and record hospitalizations in the Sunshine state.

"...It's clear to me and to most of the medical experts that the decisions being made – like not allowing mask mandates in school and the like – are bad health policy," Biden said at the time.

A day later, DeSantis, in a heated display, responded to the singling out of the state he leads.

“Joe Biden suggests that if you don’t do lockdown policies, then you should, quote, get out of the way. Well, let me tell you this, if you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way. I’m not gonna let you get away with it," DeSantis said, in part. "If you’re trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way and I’m standing for the people of Florida."

The two men were cordial to each other during the Surfside condominium disaster just last month, with DeSantis saying the president had "recognized the severity of this tragedy from day one, and you’ve been very supportive," according to Politico.