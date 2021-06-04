Silver Airways announces new flight from JAX to New Orleans

The nonstop flights between the Big Easy and the River City will happen twice a week: Thursday and Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Airline passengers in Jacksonville will soon have a new connection to the Big Easy.

Silver Airways announced Tuesday nonstop flights from Jacksonville International Airport to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport beginning June 3. The company said passengers can take advantage of an introductory fare of $79.

The new flights will be on Thursdays and Sundays. On both days, the flight will leave Jacksonville at 11:35 a.m. EST and arrived in New Orleans at 1:05 p.m. CDT. The flight will depart New Orleans at 1:45 p.m. and arrive back in Jacksonville at 5:10 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority.

The plane used for the flight will be a 70-seat ATR 72-600.

“New Orleans is one of our most requested leisure destinations,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) CEO Mark VanLoh said. “We are so excited that Northeast Floridians now have a nonstop flight from the Bold City to the Big Easy.”

The announcement comes as Jacksonville International Airport continues to see a rise in traffic, with even more increased traffic with the coming summer season, according to the JAA.