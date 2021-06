Shovels were decorated by local artists and auctioned off.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An art and music fundraiser is raising money for veterans on the First Coast.

Shovels for Soldiers is raising money for the Veteran Garden Project, a local organization that helps veterans transition back to civilian life and learn new skills.

The auction started on Friday and will run online until Monday, June 7.