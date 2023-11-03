Sheriff TK Waters goes door-to-door in Northside neighborhood for crime prevention walk

A group of nearly a dozen JSO officers, and community liaisons hit the pavement in the Sherwood Forest Community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters walked through the streets of a Northside neighborhood Saturday morning in an effort to connect with the community and address crime.

“We’re here, we’re not deaf, I’m paying attention, I know what’s going on," Sheriff T.K. Waters said.

The sheriff picked this location because of recent violence in the area.

“There was a particular street where we had several, several issues and I wanted the folks to know that I know about that and we’re paying attention to it," said Waters.

The goal of the walk goes deeper than just addressing crime. The sheriff says it’s also a way for the department to connect with the community.

Going door to door, he’s asking residents what change they want to see. People like Alfred Austin who has lived here for over four decades.

“We need to put a stop to the speeding and the loud music in our communities," Alfred Austin, a Northside resident, said.

The sheriff said he also heard concerns about shootings in the area.

Austin feels in the past community members did not have an outlet and this crime prevention walk is one step towards change.

“It’s important because we need to feel as if we’re being appreciated and we’re being respected and our concerns should be express," Austin said.