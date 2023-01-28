Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters reacts to Tyre Nichols bodycam video

Waters said he is "horrified" by the images and reports of the police beating that led to Nichols' death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters has expressed his condemnation of the beating that led to the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols.

A bodyworn camera video that was released Friday night shows five police officers brutally beating Nichols on Jan. 7. He died three days later.

Those five officers have been indicted and charged in Nichols' death.

Waters says the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office does not permit this kind of burlily, nor does any other law enforcement agency. He is "shocked and horrified," by the video.

The full video showing the police officers beating Nichols can be seen by clicking here. Viewer discretion is advised.

Waters' full statement can be found below.

“Like so many Americans, I am shocked and horrified by the images and reports regarding the actions that led to the tragic death of Tyree Nichols in Memphis. I have spent over half my life in law enforcement, and the actions of those officers are reprehensible and inexcusable. There is no policy in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or any law enforcement agency in this country that permits such brutality. Law enforcement officers are, first and foremost, public servants. Through their actions, those officers have abandoned their fundamental oaths to serve and protect.

I stand with our community in condemning this behavior. Those officers’ actions do not reflect the culture of law enforcement in our agency or in this country. We are a society of laws, and no one is above the law.