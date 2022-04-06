Local chef shares healthy family recipe for under $20 with GMJ crew

With budgets tight for many families, a local chef shares a recipe for a healthy family meal for under $20.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Times are tough and money's tight for many of us these days, so we here at First Coast News are doing our best to help you out. Saturday morning on Good Morning Jacksonville, Rich Donnelly and Robert Speta were joined by Chef Esteban Azofeifa of El Cubano Jax for a cooking demonstration.

Chef Esteban prepared a chicken and rice dish that serves 5 people and can be made in less than 20 minutes. Furthermore, all of the ingredients were bought for under $20. Think of how much time and money you could save by cooking meals like this at home!

While this is a healthy, quick and affordable meal, it's also a recipe that comes from the heart.

"This recipe was handed down from my grandmom to my mom to me," said Azofeifa, "and it was that, 'I don't feel like cooking this week, I don't feel like going all out' recipe. Pressed for time, pressed for money was always a factor. So my mom would always make it for us and I still make it to this day for my family."

Chef Esteban is also the featured chef at Lemon Street Brewing Company in Jacksonville and brings his food truck to 904 popup events.