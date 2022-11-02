First Coast Foodies: El Cubano Jax lives up to the hype!

"I wanted to bring a little bit of my South Florida roots and that South Florida flavor to Jacksonville," said El Cubano Jax Owner Esteban Azofeifa.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey Foodies! If your plans don't involve grabbing a Cuban sandwich this weekend, that's about to change.

El Cubano Jax is already making a name for itself and living up to the hype. First Coast Foodies takes you inside Lemonstreet Brewing Company on Dennis Street in the Rail Yard District to take a bite out of this serious sandwich.

Chef Esteban is whipping up your favorite combo of sandwich magic.

"It's my favorite sandwich," he said. "I moved to Jacksonville 10 years ago where all I wanted to do is just stop somewhere quick, get a cheap, easy sandwich."

First Coast Foodies met Azofeifa at Street League and since then, three different foodies in town suggested featuring him and his sandwich.

"The secret is the sauce," Azofeifa said. "As you know, for those who've had my sandwich, that sauce is what sets it off. It's a garlic mustard sauce that I created myself just for the sandwich. I believe that has a big impact on the flavor along with the sweet pickles that I use. So it is not your traditional Cuban sandwich. I did throw a little spin on there, but I think it just made it better."

If you're not a carnivore, you can still have a Cubano, but with a twist to replace the meat.

"It's mojo marinated jackfruit," said Azofeifa. "It's a really, really good delicious substitute."

Believe it or not, making Cubanos wasn't always Azofeifa's plan.

"March of 2020 I got furloughed, along with millions of other people," he said. "I started selling sandwiches right outside my house at the end of my subdivision."

It was a hit. He started up, sometimes selling out before he even got to eat one.

Now it's only up from here as he expands his menu to include empanadas, Cuban pastries and rice bowls.

"I always knew that I can bring something as simple as a sandwich that is a dime a dozen in South Florida, bring it here, make it good and introduce it to people." Azofeifa said. "And now they can share that experience that I had."

