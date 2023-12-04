Residents complain about new hotel proposal at Nocatee Town Center

People are voicung their frustration via a Change. org petition. The petition has over 1,000 signatures and organizers are trying to get to 1500.

NOCATEE, Fla. — Hundreds of people in Nocatee are saying “no way” to a new three-acre hotel that's been proposed at the Nocatee Town Center.

A Change.org petition is floating around with people voicing their frustration.

The petition has over 1,000 signatures and the organizers are trying to get to 1500 signatures. They are worried that if a hotel is built in the area there will be traffic and safety issues.

Rachael Godley started the petition because she says she and other neighbors don’t want to see a Hampton Inn and Suites built within the Nocatee Town Center.

“I started the petition because myself and thousands of other Nocatee residents strongly oppose the development of a large hotel in our Town Center and I’m a firm believer if you don’t try, change will never happen,” said Godley.

Petition organizers say the development of the hotel was a part of an older plan for the area prior to recent development.

First Coast News reached out to developers, The Parc Group.

The Parc Group responded by providing this statement:

“Nocatee is a Master-Planned Community that was approved over 20 years ago for a mixture of uses including homes, businesses, shopping, schools, churches, and hotels. The population of Nocatee is now approaching 30,000 people, and many of the residents that have moved to Florida and to Nocatee over the past few years may have purchased re-sale homes and have not familiarized themselves with the approved uses and master plan. Nocatee is similar to a small town, and our approved master plan has always included all of the elements that one would expect in an area that spans over 25 square miles.

The foundation of our vision has been an environment where the residents could “live, work and play”, and we will hold true to that vision as the remaining parcels of land are developed. This may include uses that are used by some and not others, but this is what makes Nocatee a community. I’ve communicated the Nocatee vision in my Town Hall meetings every year, and our residents consider it a success to be named “The Best Place to Live in Florida”.

The approved Nocatee plan provides for up to 485 hotel rooms in buildings up to nine stories high. We have recently announced a six-story Hampton Inn to be built on a site in Town Center that was designated for a hotel over 20 years ago. We selected a brand that could serve the many businesses and families in Nocatee, and one that is reasonably priced and without the features of a destination resort. Many of the residents have responded to our announcement with support.”