x
Fatal car crash on US-1 in Nocatee, Highway Patrol says

US-1 was closed both directions as of Tuesday morning.
Credit: FCN
Generic Car Image

NOCATEE, Fla. — One person has died after a collision on US-1 at N. Stratton Road in Nocatee Tuesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue reported being on scene early Tuesday morning.

A report from FHP says a driver was turning left when a car traveling south hit them and went "under" a trailer attacked to the car. The driver of the car traveling south, an 84-year-old, was fatally injured.

US-1 at Pine Island Road is closed down both directions as of 9:52 a.m. Tuesday.

First Coast News will share more information as it becomes available. 

    

