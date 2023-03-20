Nocatee voted 'Best Place to Raise a Family in Florida'

Factors considered include affordability, housing market, neighborhood diversity, schools and walkability.

NOCATEE, Fla. — An area of the First Coast has made the top 10 best places to raise a family in Florida.

In order to determine the rankings, Niche collects data from sources like the Census and the FBI, then combines it with resident ratings. The company says it considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability and more.

“For almost ten years now, our Best Places to Live rankings have helped people find a new neighborhood to call home based on what matters most to them, whether that’s affordable housing, easy access to amenities or excellent local schools,” said Luke Skurman, CEO and founder of Niche.

Nocatee was voted #1 for 'Best Place to Raise a Family in Florida'

