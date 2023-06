The funeral for the 28-year-old will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, related story.

A graveside service will be held on Friday afternoon for the victim of the deadly Beach Boulevard hit-and-run. Lester Neil Bagalihog was remembered with a visitation on Thursday at Allison Memorial Chapel, before his funeral service.

The funeral for the 28-year-old will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.