Mugshot, police report released for Beach Boulevard hit-and-run, victim's funeral scheduled

Edwin Rumaldo Amaya faces three charges - vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle without a driver's license and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained the mugshot for the man accused in a deadly Beach Boulevard hit-and-run. Edwin Rumaldo Amaya faces three charges - vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle without a driver's license and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 20th.

Amaya left the scene of the deadly crash. He was arrested and booked into the Duval County Jail on Friday after police located him and the Chevy Tahoe he was driving.

The crash happened on May 25 around 7:12 p.m. on Beach Boulevard, near Tamaya Boulevard.

The accident happened Thursday at 7:12 p.m. on Beach Boulevard just east of Tamaya Boulevard. The Florida Highway Patrol says Amaya hit and ran over two motorcyclists from behind.

A witness at gave the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office video of the incident that was recorded by his Tesla Model 3 (see video below). In the video, a black Chevy Tahoe approaches the back of the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, who has since been identified as Lester 'Nicco' Bagalihog, was thrown from his bike and ran over by the car.

Bagalihog was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead, according to officials. A visitation for Bagalihog has been scheduled for June 8 from 1-4 p.m. at Allison Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. on June 9.

*Warning - Graphic video