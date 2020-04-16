ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine family is getting help from the Red Cross after a fire at their home.

The St. Augustine Fire Department along with St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at a home on Rollins Avenue and S. Whitney Street. Firefighters arrived to the scene within four minutes, finding heavy smoke and flames in the back of the home, according to the St. Augustine Fire Department.

Fire crews said everyone living in the home was able to make it out of the house before the fire department arrived. The family's dog was quickly found and removed from the house by firefighters from Ladder 47, the fire department said.

RELATED: Fewer emergency calls coming in to the St. Augustine Fire Dept.

RELATED: 77 firefighters sidelined as COVID-19 infection impacts second fire station

RELATED: St. Augustine man sought after reportedly setting victim on fire

RELATED: Half of St. Augustine fire department sets up at local school to stop spread of COVID-19

RELATED: Fire crews battle house fire in St. Augustine