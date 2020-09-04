ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A house fire in St. Augustine left all lanes of State Route 207 blocked Thursday afternoon.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said they along with crews from St. Augustine Fire Department responded to the scene near Los Robles Avenue. They asked drivers to avoid the area.

The fire started around noon and crews got it under control within two hours. The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate what caused the fire.

According to St. Johns County Fire Rescue crews on scene, when firefighters arrived heavy fire was coming out of the back of the house. No injuries were reported.

One of the residents told First Coast News three people were home when the fire started and one of them heard crackling sounds. The family's service dog alerted them to the fire, and all three along with the dog were able to escape unharmed.

