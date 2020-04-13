The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 35-year-old St. Augustine man who allegedly set someone on fire over the weekend.

Deputies say Brian Terrance Connor got into an argument with the victim at an apartment complex, saying the victim owed Connor money. During the argument, Connor reportedly doused the victim with a flammable liquid, then set the victim on fire before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

While on fire, the victim ran to another unit at the complex. Neighbors were able to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters transported the victim to the hospital. The victim is now in critical condition.

An arrest warrant was issued for Connor, who is wanted for attempted first-degree premeditated murder, arson and burglary.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.