Palatka teen struck by lightning dies; community comes together to grieve

16-year-old Baylee Holbrook passed away Thursday morning at 9:32 a.m., a family friend tells First Coast News. She was struck by lightning Tuesday while hunting.

PALATKA, Fla. — The Putnam County Community is mourning the death of a Palatka High School student who was struck by lightning Tuesday.

Just hours after receiving the news of her death Thursday, hundreds gathered wearing Baylee's favorite colors and patterns: green and camouflage. The Putnam County School District opened the C.L. Overturf Jr. District Center to give people a safe space to grieve together.

"She always had a big smile on her face, always laughing, always making jokes," friend Kaitlyn Sanders said.

Friends and teammates of 16-year-old Baylee Holbrook describe her as a ray of sunshine, a leader, and someone who cared for others.

"Baylee was very kind, loving, fun person and she uplifted everyone and pushed everyone together no matter what," friend Paisley Meredith said.

Some called it a feeling of 'disbelief' after hearing the news.

"I was waiting for someone to tell me that it wasn't true," Bralyn Anderson said.

Holbrook was hunting with her dad near Millican Road when both were struck by lightning and knocked unconscious. Her father came to and found Baylee not breathing. He performed CPR until first responders could arrive. Baylee was transported to UF Shands in Gainesville but did not survive her injuries.

Baylee was a student at Palatka Jr-Sr High School and a member of the cheerleading team. Family friend Willie McKinnon says she loved photography and hunting. He wants Baylee to be remembered for her strong faith.

"She stood for Jesus no matter what. No matter who was watching, no matter who was around, every opportunity she had to talk about Jesus that's what she talked about," family friend Willie McKinnon said.

While many grieve Baylee's death, her friends say her nickname Bill, will live on and they have plenty of memories together to hold onto.

"I knew Bill wouldn't want us to be around just pouting and crying, she would want us to do what we're doing now, laughing together," friend Micheria Sumpter said

McKinnon says Baylee will be an organ donor and asks the community to keep the Holbrook Family in their thoughts.

"They are really holding onto their faith right now and surprisingly considering the circumstance are standing pretty strong," McKinnon said.

Putnam County School District will have mental health and guidance counselors on school campuses for students to talk to if needed.