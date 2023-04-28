UGA student dies in Jacksonville after spending final days in "the perfect place by the sea"

The University of Georgia senior was on spring break in Cabo San Lucas when she got a headache. A little over a month later, she died at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The UGA senior who was being treated in Jacksonville after a brain hemorrhage while on spring break led to the discovery of a brain tumor, died early Friday morning, according to WXIA.

Her mother Laura told 11Alive's Tracey Amick-Peer in a message that, "Liza took a final breath, sighed and transitioned into the next realm."

The outlet reports that the University of Georgia senior was on spring break in Cabo San Lucas when she started to get a headache. She took a nap and when her friends couldn't wake her up, they called for help.

WXIA reports that the 22-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM) which caused her brain to hemorrhage, her parents said from the hospital in Mexico.

Back in the United States, she was transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville where a brain tumor was located near her brain stem, according to a GoFundMe page.

A later update from her family says that they made the decision to cease radiation due to the lack of response "and pursue providing Liza a send-off like only she deserves!"

At that point, "Liza's beloved '92 Jeep Cherokee" was brought to Jacksonville and the family began to "hunt for the perfect place by the sea" where Liza could "enjoy her final days supported by infinite love that surrounds her."

Laura, Liza’s mom, posted a final update on Friday morning.

"It is with both relief and belief that I share Liza’s passing at around 2:20 last night. Liza has now been reunited with her sister, and they are making up for lost time! Celebrations of Liza’s big energy are in the planning stages: one in Athens and another at a later date in her hometown of Asheville."

The family says they are currently setting up a fund at the Foundation of the Carolinas in Liza's name for educational purposes.