Prominent local political donor and businessman dies

Kent Stermon was appointed to the Florida Board of Governors by DeSantis in 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prominent local political donor and President of Total Military Management Kent Stermon has died. Initially reported by Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics, Stermon was a known friend of Governor Ron DeSantis as well as Mayor Lenny Curry. He was 50-years-old at the time of his death.

Stermon was appointed to the Florida Board of Governors by DeSantis in 2019. The Board issued the following statement following the news of his death:

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Governor Kent Stermon. For the last three years, Kent has served on this board with distinction. He has been a champion of higher education and student success in Florida and a long-time supporter of the University of North Florida in many ways throughout the years. The Board of Governors sends its heartfelt condolences to Kent’s family during this difficult time."

Stermon also served on several nonprofit boards including Boys and Girls Club, Dreams Come True and NFCA of Northeast Florida.

He was known to have a close working relationship with local law enforcement agencies. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Saint Johns County Sheriff's Office have both named him Citizen of the Year.