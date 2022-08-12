Police: No threat to public following activity at post office on Mayport Road

The Atlantic Beach Police Department confirmed there is no danger to the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — First Coast News has learned that police activity at the United States Post Office location on Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach may involve a suicide.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department confirmed on Facebook there is police activity in the area of Mayport Road and Plaza and there is no danger to the public.

Officers at the scene said this is a suicide incident.

First Coast News does not report details about suicides unless there is significant public impact. If you or a loved one are struggling with thoughts of suicide, there are options available to you.