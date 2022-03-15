Fernandina Beach Police warn of new 'Orbeez challenge' trend

Police say there have been two reported incidents involving this trend in the Downtown area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Police Department is warning the public of a social media trend that appears to encourage teens to conduct “drive by shootings” with a gel blaster gun

Orbeez are a soft, non-toxic, and biodegradable gel ball, but could cause injury if striking a person at a high speed or in a sensitive area such as the eyes, police say.

This “trend” also has the potential to cause fear or panic in that some of these gel blaster guns could be mistaken for an actual firearm.

Locally, FBPD says there have been two reported incidents involving this trend in the Downtown area. Those involved were identified and released to their parents.

No one was hurt in either situation.

"We share this information so that parents can be aware of this trend and if your teen has a gel blaster gun we encourage you to discuss the potential dangers of this new trend," police said on Facebook.