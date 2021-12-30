The Buzz: Health experts warning parents of latest TikTok trend

Experts say the trend could have teenagers believing they have serious mental disorders.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TikTok is named the number one website of 2021, bumping Google to second place, but health experts are warning parents of the dangers of the popular app.

Here’s the Buzz: According to ABC News, TikTok posts with the hashtags, "dissociative identity disorder" and "borderline personality disorder" have been viewed millions of times.

The problem with this latest trend is can encourage young viewers to self-diagnose themselves with a condition they don’t actually have, some health experts say.

Mental health experts say these videos could pose a risk to a vulnerable population, and parents should keep an open line of communication when talking to kids about mental health.

In a statement to ABC News, a TikTok spokesperson said, "We care deeply about the well-being of our community, which is why we continue to invest in digital literacy education aimed at helping people evaluate and understand content they engage with online. We strongly encourage individuals to seek professional medical advice if they are in need of support."

The legendary comedian and actress Betty White is turning 100 in just a few weeks and is sharing her life secrets.

Here’s the Buzz: Betty White sat down with PEOPLE magazine for an exclusive interview ahead of her Jan. 17 birthday.

In the interview, White attributed her “cockeye optimist” personality to her mother and said, “I always find the positive.”