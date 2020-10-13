Police searching for missing Westside man with schizophrenia

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Bernard "Freddy" Clark was last seen Sept. 4, and police have been unsuccessful finding him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man who has not been seen since September and is said to have schizophrenia.

JSO says officers were called to the area of 6700 Harlow Blvd. for a missing adult call on Sept. 8. The person who called police said 55-year-old Bernard Clark, also known as "Freddy," was last seen Sept. 4.

The complainant told police that Clark is diagnosed with schizophrenia.

JSO's Missing Persons Unit has tried to find Clark, police said, but their efforts have been unsuccessful. Police are trying to find him to make sure he is safe.

Clark is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone who has seen Clark or who has information about where he might be is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.