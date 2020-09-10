Deputies: Missing Middleburg woman with mental disability believed to be with this man

Katrina Daly is described to be 5'02," about 130 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. She is believed to be in the company of a man named Kenny.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday night that it is searching for a missing endangered woman from the Middleburg area.

Katrina Daly, 23, was last seen on Oct. 7, 2020 and suffers from a mental disability, CCSO said.

Daly is described to be 5'02," about 130 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. She is believed to be in the company of a man named Kenny, pictured below.

CCSO said it wants to speak to Daly to check on her well-being.

If you've seen Daly or know of her whereabouts, please contact Detective Fryer at (904) 838-8547 or our Communications Sections at (904) 264-6512 or by dialing/texting 911.